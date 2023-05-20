Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hiroshima, Japan, on Saturday, on the sidelines of G-7 Summit.

“Both leaders (Modi and Kishida) discussed ways to enhance India-Japan friendship across different sectors including trade, economy and culture,” as per a tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office. Modi is in Hiroshima on an invitation by Kishida to attend the G-7 Summit on May 20-21.

Modi and Yoon, in their bilateral meeting, reviewed the progress of the India–Korea Special Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas of trade & investment, high technology, IT hardware manufacturing, defense, semiconductors, and culture, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

“President Yoon Suk Yeol appreciated Prime Minister’s leadership of the G-20 and conveyed his support. Prime Minister (Modi) looked forward to President Yoon’s visit to India for the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September this year,” the release said.

PM Narendra Modi with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Source: PMO India on Twitter

Meet with Vietnamese PM

In the meeting with Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh, the two leaders noted the steady progress achieved in the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and agreed to enhance high-level exchanges and deepen bilateral trade and investment ties.

Opportunities in the fields of defence, building resilient supply chains, energy, science and technology, human resource development, culture, and people to people ties, were also discussed by the two.

“The leaders had a positive exchange of views on regional developments, the release added. They also discussed ASEAN and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific,” the release noted.

Modi briefed Chinh about India’s G-20 Presidency and the primacy given by India to highlight the perspectives and concerns of the Global South.

PM Narendra Modi with Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh. Source: PMO India on Twitter