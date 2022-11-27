Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country would focus on the welfare of the entire world during its term as India readies to assume the presidency of the powerful G20 from December 1. He asserted that it has solutions to the challenges related to peace, unity, the environment, and sustainable development.

Stressing that the G20 presidency is a “big opportunity” for India, Modi assured the country’s commitment to “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family). India has already given a call for “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

Addressing millions of people during his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” radio programme, he said India is going to preside over a big group, comprising two-thirds of the world’s population, three-fourths of world trade, and 85 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP). The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union.

“Whether it is peace or unity, sensitivity towards the environment, or sustainable development, India has solutions to challenges related to these,” Modi said.

Also read Rupee should stabilise once US reduces the speed of its rate hikes: Douglas Diamond

Unique gift

The Prime Minister also hailed the unique gift from Hariprasad, a weaver from Telangana, who sent him a G20 logo woven by himself.

Modi said there should be welfare for all, peace for all, fulfilment for all and well-being for all. He also announced that several programmes related to the G-20 would be organised in different parts of the country in the coming days. He also urged the youth to join the G20 in some way or the other.

He mentioned the recent launch of the first rocket of the indigenous space start-up that has been designed and prepared in the private sector. On Saturday, India also launched a satellite, jointly developed with Bhutan, he added.

The prime minister also referred to the exemplary works of two individuals, Sanjay Kashyap from Jharkhand and Jatin Lalit Singh from Uttar Pradesh, for their contributions in setting up libraries for the people. Expressing that Kashyap’s mission to open a library is taking the form of a social movement today, Modi also said Singh’s Community Library and Resource Centre is a noble initiative.

Ray of hope

Wishing recovery to all the people suffering from muscular dystrophy, Modi lauded those people working in this field of medical research. Pointing out that muscular dystrophy remains a big challenge even today, he said the hospital at Solan in Himachal Pradesh has become a new ray of hope for the patients of the disease. It is mainly a genetic disease that can occur at any age, in which the muscles of the body begin to weaken and it becomes difficult for the patient to do even a small task.

He played a rendition of “Vaishanav Jana to” by Konstantinos Kalaitzis, a singer from Greece, and said: “Our forms of music have not only enriched our culture but have also left an indelible mark on the music of the world.”

“The fame of Indian music has spread to every corner of the world,” he added.

The Prime Minister also said that exports of musical instruments from India have increased three and a half times during the last eight years, and those of “electrical musical instruments” have surged by 60 times. “This shows that the craze for Indian culture and music is increasing all over the world. The biggest buyers of Indian musical instruments are developed countries like the USA, Germany, France, Japan, and the UK. “It is a matter of fortune for all of us that our country has such a rich heritage of music, dance, and art,” Modi said.