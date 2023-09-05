G20 leaders and delegates will be offered a taste of India’s diverse art and craft–ranging from papier mache from Kashmir to Tanjore paintings from Tamil Nadu– with the government organising a ‘Craft Bazaar’ with select items from 30 States and UTs at the summit venue.

“More than 30 States and UTs from all over the country are participating to showcase India’s craft heritage to the global media and G20 delegates, who will also have the opportunity to buy these locally-sourced products,” said Muktesh K Pardeshi, Special Secretary (G20O perations), G20 Secretariat, Ministry of External Affairs.

The Crafts Bazaar, which will be an exhibition-cum-sale platform, is being set up in Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan from September 8-10, 2023. There will also be a special focus on One District One Product (ODOP), GI-tagged items and products crafted by women and tribal artisans.

New opportunities

“The Bazaar would not only promote Indian products on a global stage, but also open up new economic and market opportunities for local artisans,” Pardeshi said.

Teams from all G20 members, which includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the UK, the US, and the EU, will be in New Delhi for the G20 Leaders’ Summit on September 9-10.

To allow the G20 delegates get a first-hand experience of the production of the art and craft items, the bazaar would have participation from live artisans from around the country for live demonstration. Some of the genres that would be a part of the live demonstration include paper mache from Kashmir (North), lac bangles from Rajasthan (West), Madhubani paintings from Bihar (East), Thanjavur paintings from Tamil Nadu (South) and Lippan paintings/mud mirror work from Gujarat (West).

Apart from the 30 States and UTs, six Central agencies including Tribes India (TRIFED), Central Cottage Industries emporium, Khadi Gramodyog, SARAS Ajeevika, National Bamboo Mission and National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC) will also showcase their craft products.

ODOP and GI products are also being selected for giving as gifts to the foreign delegates.