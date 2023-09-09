Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the global leaders to convert global deficit trust into trust and confidence He also termed G20 under India’s presidency as People’s G20.

Modi was addressing the G20 Leadership summit being attended by heads of 16 States, besides heads of invited nations and multilateral agencies, besides President of the newly inducted African Union.

He said that COVID caused a trust deficit which was further deepened by the Russia-Ukraine war. He urged world leaders to focus on turning it into confidence in each other. “When we can defeat Covid, we can also overcome this crisis. As G20 President, India urged the world to convert the global trust deficit into trust and confidence. It is time to move together,” he said while adding that ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas and Sabka Prayas’ can be the torch bearer for us.

He also said that the 21st century is a time of giving new direction to the world. “This is a time when age-old challenges are calling for new solutions from us. And therefore, with a human-centric approach, we have to move forward to fulfil our responsibilities,” he added.

The Prime Minister told the gathering that it had become a people’s G20 in India with over 200 events held in more than 60 cities. “For all challenges, right from the upheaval in the global economy to the North-South divide, from food management to fuel and fertiliser management, from terrorism to cyber ​​security, from health to energy and water security, we have to move towards concrete solutions, together,” Modi said.

He said India’s G20 presidency has become a symbol of inclusion and togetherness within and outside the country. “It has become the people’s G20 in India. Crores of Indians joined it, over 200 meetings were held in more than 60 cities of the country,” Modi said. The G20 countries account for 85 per cent of the world’s economic output and 75 per cent of world trade. The G20 is also home to two-thirds of the world population and Modi has repeatedly stressed that the group also hears the voice of the Global South.