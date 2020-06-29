Galwan Valley: Sharad Pawar’s support to Modi irks Maharashtra Congress leaders

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar’s support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Galwan Vally conflict has left Maharashtra Congress leaders red-faced.

For the last two days, Pawar, while speaking to media, has indirectly questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s attack on Modi questioning his stand over the conflict with China. Pawar said one must not politicise matters related to national security. Without naming Rahul, Pawar also said that one must not forget what happened in 1962 when China occupied India’s territory.

Pawar’s statements have not gone down well with the State Congress, which is part of the NCP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.

State Congress President Balasaheb Thorat, who is also Revenue Minister in the State Cabinet, said that Rahul is asking pertinent questions that common people want to know about. He added that Rahul and the Congress will continue to question Modi.

However, a section of Congress leaders in the State is restless with Pawar’s stand. The Modi-Pawar bonhomie is not new to the State. In fact, after the 2019 assembly polls, Modi had invited Pawar’s party to join the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra, when Shiv Sena decided to part ways with the BJP, according to Pawar.

Senior Congress leaders fear that the NCP might change its stance any time and ditch the Congress-Shiv Sena combine to join hands with the BJP.