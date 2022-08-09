Gandhinagar to host DefExpo 2022: Ministry of Defence

The Centre has decided to hold DefExpo 2022, the premier defence exhibition on land, naval and homeland security systems, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat for five days from October 18. The exhibition was postponed in March 2022 due to logistical problems being faced by the participants.

The theme of the 12th edition of exhibition is ‘Path to Pride’ and it seeks to invoke nationalistic pride and encourages citizens to partake in nation building.

"As India celebrates its ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, DefExpo 2022 gains further significance with its theme ‘Path to Pride’ invoking nationalistic pride and encouraging citizens to partake in nation building through establishing a capable indigenous defence industry," the Ministry of Defence said.

The event will witness three business days followed by two public days.

"Live demonstrations showcasing the equipment and skill set of the armed forces, DPSUs and industry will be held on all five days at Sabarmati River Front through active participation and synchronized efforts at all levels," said the Ministry in a statement.

DefExpo 2022 will be held in a three-venue format across an area of over one lakh square metres at Helipad Exhibition Centre; inaugural event and seminars at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre and Live demo at Sabarmati River Front.

The exhibition, informed the Ministry, is being planned with events such as Bandhan for forging of partnerships between companies; seminars and webinars showcasing of start-ups/MSMEs, including cutting-edge technology solutions for future battlefield; artificial intelligence in defence; student visits and showcasing Gujarat as an investment destination for aerospace and defence sector.