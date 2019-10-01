National

Gautham Kumar of BJP elected Mayor of Bengaluru

M Gautham Kumar of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been elected Mayor of Bengaluru.

Kumar, a BJP councillor representing Jogupalya ward in the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and he becomes the 54th Mayor of the city.

Kumar defeated R Sathyanarayan of Congress 129 to 110 votes.

With this victory, BJP has wrested power from Congress-JDS combine after a gap of four years.

Bengaluru regional commissioner Harsh Gupta, on Tuesday, conducted the Mayoral elections as per the scheduled date of October 1.

