General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday took over the charge as new Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) at a time when the global geo-strategic environment remains dynamic, with challenges in the security domain becoming more pronounced due to technological advancements and ever-changing character of modern warfare.

General Dwivedi succeeds General Manoj Pande, who superannuated on Sunday after a month-long extension the government gave ahead of the just-held Lok Sabha elections.

Prior to this, General Dwivedi was Vice Chief of the Army Staff from February 24 onwards. A recipient of Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and three GOC-in-C Commendation cards, the General officer has a unique distinction of balanced exposure along northern, western and eastern theatres, in varied terrain and operational environment including deserts, high altitude, riverine, built-up area, northeast and Jammu and Kashmir.

Operational preparedness to counter security threats to a rising nation would figure prominently as a key focus area for the COAS, said the Indian Army. Concurrently, a focused response strategy to myriad non-traditional security challenges, too shall be a priority, towards augmenting the nation’s defence.

General Dwivedi brings with him, a wealth of experience and a proven track record of effectively planning and executing for the unexpected. He has tenanted critical appointments and played a pivotal role in combating grey zone manifestations in the national security canvas.

Expertise

The General officer has a deep understanding of modern and emerging technologies in the security domain and possesses a thoughtful approach of harnessing and integrating cutting edge technologies into military systems to enhance operational effectiveness.

His impetus would be to augment infusion of critical technologies by leveraging the nation’s vibrant, capable and productive technology eco-system.

He hails from Madhya Pradesh and has studied in Sainik School Rewa (MP). He joined the prestigious National Defence Academy in January 1981 and was commissioned into the 18th Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles on 15 Dec 1984, which he later commanded in the Kashmir valley and the deserts of Rajasthan.

From his school days, he was an outstanding sportsman and excelled in both NDA and IMA, where he was awarded the Blue in Physical Training. He continued to excel post commissioning and was awarded the gold medal in the physical training course. He is married to Sunita Dwivedi, a science graduate who is a homemaker.

Sunita Dwivedi has been associated with Aarushi, an institute for special ability children in Bhopal. The couple are blessed with two daughters who are working with NGOs.