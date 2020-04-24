GHIAL to make social distancing norm even after lockdown ends

Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic scenario, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited is set to make social distancing a new normal at the airport once it opens for passengers post government orders.

The airport is following the government’s directions ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25. It has taken several measures to sanitise the terminals buildings and ensure strict compliance of social distancing norms by the passengers and staff to minimise human contact in the post-lockdown days.

To encourage compliance with social distancing norms at the airport, GHIAL is making changes to the queuing arrangements at the curb side (city side), check-in halls, security check areas and boarding gates, with social distancing markers/reminders. Passengers would be advised to wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times in all areas of the airport.

Deep sanitisation and fumigation of the entire airport building, which spreads out across seven levels and around an area of 1,27,000 sq m, is being conducted zone-wise daily. Sensor-based automatic hand sanitizer dispensing machines are being strategically placed across the terminal building for use by passengers and airport staff inside the terminal.

For the safety of passengers and staff, trolleys and baggage trays would be disinfected after each use with the help of dedicated disinfection units.

SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL, said, “The airport is geared up with a high level of hygiene and new operational procedures, passengers’ role in keeping the airport safe would also be equally important.”

GHIAL is working on creating a sanitised environments in the food courts, outlets, lounges and retail shops and payments are being via a non-contact digital mode.