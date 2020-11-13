GHMC panel moots ₹5,600-cr budget for 2021-22

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Standing Committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has mooted a ₹5,600 crore budget for the civic body.
The size of the Budget is marginally up by the revised budget estimate of ₹5,500 crore for the current financial year. The GHMC expects about ₹1,850 crore, which is about 32 per cent of the total budget, from Property Tax receipts.
About 22 per cent of the budget (₹1,224 crore) will be mobilised through loans. And ₹1,022 crore is expected to come from user charges and other fee. It expects about ₹770 crore through various grants.
The GHMC panel said it would get ₹190 crore from the fee collected from people for regularising their properties.
Nearly 25 per cent of the GHMC’s budget would be spent on development of roads and footpaths. It allocates ₹560 crore for the green budget. The civic body recently passed a resolution, making it mandatory to spend at least 10 per cent of its budget for various greenery initiatives.
The panel also revised the 2020-21 budget to ₹5,500 crore from the estimated ₹5,380 crore.
