GHMC to take up 15-day special vaccination drive in Hyderabad; eyes 100 % vaccination of 18 plus

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Greater Hyderabad Metropolitan Corporation is set to take up a 10-15 day special vaccination drive aiming to cover 4,846 colonies, slums and other areas in GHMC along with 360 localities in Cantonment Zone.
Following a meeting convened by State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar today, it was decided that the Special Vaccination Drive will start on August 23 and go on for 10–15 days to make Hyderabad a 100 per cent Covid-vaccinated city.
It was decided to deploy 175 mobile vaccine vehicles across 150 areas in GHMC and 25 in the Cantonment areas. Each vehicle will have two vaccinators and one Data Entry Operator.
The process will cover door to door to vaccinate all people above 18 years of age. The team will inform respective areas in advance and vaccinate them.
It proposes to affix a vaccination sticker on the doors of the every household who got vaccinated.
Adequate vaccine stocks have been made available to cover all the households in GHMC and the Cantonment areas.
It is proposed to take up an awareness drive with banners, autos with stickers making audio announcement in every colony.
The GHMC Commissioner will be issuing a appreciation certificate to the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAS) Colonies who successfully completed 100 per cent vaccination.
The Chief Secretary appealed to the people to make use of the opportunity to get vaccinated in this special drive.
