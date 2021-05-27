Gig workers union asks Amazon to increase delivery commissions

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union has asked e-commerce company Amazon to increase delivery commissions and employee benefits for all its workers working in its facilities and warehouses in the country.

The association also asked the company to provide Covid-19 vaccine to all of its delivery workers. It also wanted the company to take care of the medical expenses of delivery boys who were tested positive for Covid.

“We demand that Amazon ensures workers safety, health and social security at all its worksites in the country,” Shaik Salauddin, Founder-President of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, said.