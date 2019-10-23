National

GIS to aid property tax collection in Hyderabad

Property tax collection is set to go hi-tech in Hyderabad soon.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided deploy Geo-Information System (GIS) technology for efficient tax collection.

As per the decision taken in a review meeting by GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and Mayor B Rammohan, the corporation will map 15 lakh properties in the city. The technology will also be harnessed for the purpose of mapping new properties and identifying under-assessed properties.

A pilot project has already been conducted in the Moosapet circle in Hyderabad. The geo-mapping of properties will be completed by December, and the Corporation plans to use this technology for property tax collection from January next year.

