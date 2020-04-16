Give States the power and resources to fight Covid-19, says Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said that without scaling up tests, containing Covid-19 may not be possible.

Warning against announcing a victory in the fight against the coronavirus, Gandhi said that strategic measures should be taken to fight both the pandemic and the economic distress caused by the nationwide lockdown.

The Nehru scion said that States must be given power and resources to fight Covid-19. He asked the Centre to release food grains from the granaries to the poor people who are in distress.

“Biggest weapon against virus is testing. Testing at a scale so you know where the virus is moving and you can isolate and fight the it. Our testing rate is 199 per million and if you look at all tests that have been done it's an average of 350 per district," Gandhi told reporters via video conferencing on Thursday.

‘The lockdown is like a pause button’

He said that the lockdown allows time and space to put in medical resources, ramping up testing abilities, preparing hospitals and getting ventilators.

“A misconception that I want to clear is, in no way does a lockdown defeat the virus, it stops the virus for sometime,” he said. “First thing to understand is that a lockdown is like a pause button, it’s in no way a solution to coronavirus. When we come out of lockdown, the virus will start its work again. So, it's important that we have a strategy to come out of lockdown," he said.

“We are in a very serious situation, that is clear and I think all political parties have to work together and the people of India have to work together if we want to solve this problem and defeat this virus,” he added.