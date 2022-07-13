GMR Aviation Academy, NFSU ink MoU for collaboration

GMR Aviation Academy (GMRAA), the training and education arm of GMR Airports Ltd, has joined hands with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) for developing and extending educational programmes in forensics and aviation cyber security.

“There is a shortage of trained cyber security and forensics experts and there is an opportunity for such cyber security professionals. Bulk-hiring requirements exist for these professionals once they successfully complete these courses,” Ashwani Lohani, CEO of GMR Services Business, said in a press release.

Purvi Pokhariyal, Campus Director of NFSU, Gandhinagar said, “in this partnership, students and research scholars would get the opportunity to intern at GMR, in the field of cyber security and aviation.” In addition, joint certificate and training courses would be offered to different stakeholders. These programmes aim at bridging the demand and supply gap of cyber security, and forensic professionals in the country, the released added.