GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo, StaTwig team up to offer blockchain-based real-time tracking of vaccine shipments

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo has partnered with StaTwig to roll out a new technology-based solution to track and monitor vaccine shipments handled at the airport’s cargo terminal.

The MoU giving effect to the partnership was signed by Saurabh Kumar, CEO-GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo and Sid Chakravarthy and Nrupul Ponugoti, Co-Founders, StaTwig, at Hyderabad today.

Being a major Pharma hub and a primary gateways for vaccine exports from India, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo through this exclusive partnership will leverage the next-gen blockchain technology to deliver enhanced track and trace solution and real time monitoring of vaccine shipments.

The partnership brings together domain expertise of GMR Cargo and its time-tested relationships with vaccine exporters and Air Cargo trade with StaTwig’s Proven Blockchain platform to help this solution strengthen the supply chain of vaccine exports from India.

The development assumes significance given Hyderabad’s position as one of the biggest vaccine manufacturers globally, with the region set to produce over 3.5 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine doses over the next couple of years to aid the global battle against the pandemic.

Saurabh Kumar, CEO-GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo, said: “We are glad to announce this partnership for launch of VaccineLedger, a first of its kind initiative in Air Cargo Industry in India. This new technology product would enable us to deliver enhanced real-time visibility and status information on vaccine shipments to our customers.”

The technology and temperature controlled supply chain are crucial elements in the fight against Covid.