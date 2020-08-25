GMRVF centre makes mask, PPE kits

The GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), CSR arm of GMR Group, is contributing to public health by creating masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at various locations across the nation.

This project is being led by skilled women trained by GMRVF who are working across locations nationally in service of defending communities and the frontline Covid warriors.

This project gives an opportunity to GMRVF women to contribute to the fight against Covid and also an opportunity to generate some income for their families even during the lockdown and Covid-led economy downturn.

To protect communities from Covid-19, a group of over 600 GMRVF-trained women volunteers are developing masks for those who need them the most. These women work from their homes or respective centers abiding by all safety norms in place across the country stitching masks and PPE kits.

They have already stitched over 65,000 masks which have been distributed to the frontline workers in healthcare, police, security department among others across the country.

At the Hyderabad GMRVF Centre in Telangana, a group of highly committed 14 women who were earlier stitching jute bags and other such products came forward to contribute to this task and have now been stitching masks and PPE kits for the frontline Covid warriors.

These masks are being used across hospitals and the pharma sector in Telangana. Out of this over 1,000 masks were recently provided to the office of Collector and District Magistrate, Ranga Reddy district in Telangana. Over 6,000 masks were taken by the RGIA’s Notified Area Committee (NAC) for distribution to the frontline personnel working at the airport.

GMRVF has also distributed these masks in the villages adjoining Hyderabad International Airport and at the villages adjacent to the GMR road projects in Telangana.

For medical fraternity

Apart from the masks, these skilled women are also developing PPE kits for medical fraternity. On an average, each women comes out with close to 10 PPE kits in a day thus as a team they are churning out about 150 kits every day.

Recently, they secured orders for PPE kits from Indian Surgicals and GMM Healthcare in Hyderabad. As per their specifications, two categories of Covid kits are being developed for these agencies. This include PPE gowns and entire PPE kit comprising head caps, masks, full-length gowns, shoes-cover and hand gloves. The raw materials are being provided by these agencies. So far over 6,000 PPE kits have already been delivered to the agencies.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, said, “As an organisation we are committed to our social responsibilities and we are glad that our empowered women are helping people at this crucial hour when it is needed the most. Our volunteers continue to serve for a dedicated cause and are glad to help communities in this way.”

The foundation has had impact on over 1 lakh lives and being supported by over a 1,000-member team working across 24 locations.