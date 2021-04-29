GNCTD Act will not alter constitutional, legal responsibilities of elected government: Home Ministry

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday said that recently enacted Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2021 (GNCTD) would in no way alter the constitutional and legal responsibilities of the elected government to take necessary action on subjects that had been transferred to it including health, education, etc.

This may come as some comfort to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi as it is still perceived in several quarters that after enactment of GNCTD, Arvind Kejriwal government will have to take sanction of Delhi LG Anil Baijal before taking any decision on subjects falling under its jurisdiction including health, education, agriculture, forest and transport.

New notifications

Meanwhile, the office of Delhi LG on Thursday issued a notification listing out the matters that needed to be cleared by Anil Baijal. These include matters related to police, public order, land, services and others not specified; making of subordinate legislations i.e., rules, regulations, schemes, bye-laws; matters related to the Delhi Finance Commission constituted under the Delhi Finance Commission Act 1994.

It maybe recalled that three key matters of governance – public order, police and land – were already in the hands of Central government before the GNCTD came into force. The elected Delhi government only had control over matters such as health, education, agriculture, forest and transport.