Goa: 112 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,151

Goa recorded 112 new Covid-19 cases, taking the count to 2,151 on Thursday, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, raising the death toll to nine, the state health department said.

This was the second highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases in the state. On Wednesday (July 8), the coastal state had registered 136 cases.

As per a health department bulletin, a 50-year-old man with co-morbid condition from New Vaddem, Vasco, succumbed to the viral infection on Thursday.

The bulletin said 112 more people tested positive for the infection, taking the tally to 2,151.

Also, 66 people were discharged from various facilities, taking the number of recoveries to 1,273, the bulletin said.

Goa currently has 869 active cases, while the death toll stood at nine.

Goas COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 2,151, new cases: 112, deaths 09, discharged: 1,273, active cases 869, people tested so far 84,945.