Goa’s mineral trade appeals to Centre for immediate resumption of mining in state

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Goa Mineral Ore Exporters' Association (GMOEA), an industry body dedicated to promoting, supporting, and protecting Goa’s mineral export trade, appealed to the Centre for recommencement of mining activities in the state that completed its two years of stoppage on March 16 this year, as per the organization’s official release.
According to GMOEA, the recent outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country has further worsened the economic and employment situation of Goa because of the sudden drop in tourists coming to the state.
The organization mentioned that the state debt of Goa has reached levels of over ₹20,000 crore as per recent state budget figures. This sharp increase in debt levels can be attributed to the shutdown of mining activities which has led to a revenue loss of ₹7,000 crores in the last two years.
The state tourism sector, which is already reeling under huge losses, is expected to witness a significant fall in the number of tourists coming to the state over the next three quarters. The contraction in tourism will lead to additional losses for the State as well as increasing unemployment to the tune of almost 75,000 jobs.
GMOEA further revealed that the state is also witnessing closures of several industries due to the extent of the pandemic.
All of this resulting in an acute strain on the state’s exchequer which at present has no visibility of income to justify any form of underwriting support to the industries.
The Suspension of Mining has resulted in no provisions/contributions to the District Mineral Funds (DMF) nor the Goa Iron Ore Permanent Fund (GIOPF) and as a result of which the financial capabilities of these funds to undertake any public interest projects.
Ambar Timblo, President, GMOEA stated in the official release: “Goa is a model state in India regarding mining. The reputation damage to our industry has been consistently caused by false and un-substantive allegations by vested interest groups. Despite not being permitted to work for 70 of the last 96 months, the industry still has paid stamp duties, land revenue conversion payments in excess of 1500 Crores, provisions to the government funds such as DMF and GIOPF in excess of 700 crores and foreign exchange of over USD 1 billion. All of this, when being denied to work 80% of the period in the last 7 years.”
He believes that the Goa Foundation is objecting to the use of DMF and GIOPF monies for the fight against the pandemic and saving lives, which makes one question their true motives and agenda, as they continue to promote damaging measures that certainly do not serve the interests of the people of Goa regardless of socio-economic class. “These funds are being used for the benefit of all Goan citizens, especially because the health and welfare of the people are paramount in any argument for the preservation of intergenerational equity,” he further added.
The organization noted that it is not possible to restart the tourism industry unless the contagion is overcome globally. However, in so far as mining is concerned, the same can be undertaken even during the present period of lockdown with specific safety procedures and practices.
In a most recent judgment, on 30th January 2020, the Supreme Court permitted transportation of extracted Stocks in the state of Goa. However, the main issue of tenure is yet to come up before the Supreme Court.
In India, the mining industry is the third-largest in terms of generating jobs per unit increase in the sectoral GDP. Goa has the highest unemployment rate of 34.5% in the country with around 173,000 unemployed youth, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) Report Sept-Dec. 2019.
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Go for a regular health insurance policy rather than a Covid-19 special plan; the former will offer more ...
The rupee (INR) opened today on a flat note, at 76.45 versus its previous close of 76.4 against the dollar ...
They will go some way, but banks’ high risk aversion is a big roadblock in channelling funds to small, ...
It recorded ₹450-crore impact on other income due to the crisis
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...