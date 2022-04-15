Good quality, affordable health systems establish social justice: PM Modi 

Good quality affordable health systems establish social justice, and help the poor focus on efforts to come out of poverty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while inaugurating 200-bed KK Patel super-specialty hospital at Bhuj in Kutch district of Gujarat, on Friday.

In a virtual address, Modi stated that while the newly inaugurated hospital will provide affordable and good quality treatment to hundreds of thousands of people in the region, it will "become the best place of treatment for the families of our soldiers, and para-military personnel as well as businessmen from the region.."

‘Enabling social justice’

"Better health facilities is not restricted to better treatment, but it also encourages and establishes social justice in the society. When the poor gets access to affordable and good quality treatment, their confidence in the system gets enhanced," Modi said adding, when the poor are free from the worries of cost of treatment, they can better focus on the efforts to come out of poverty.

The Prime Minister also stated that government's health sector schemes such as Aayushyaman Bharat and Jan Aushadhi scheme are driven by this principle to allow good quality and affordable health systems for the citizens.

"Ayushman Bharat scheme has been instrumental in saving lakhs of crore rupees every year in the treatment of poor and middle class families along with Janaushadhi Yojana. Health and Wellness centres and campaigns such as the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Scheme that are helping to make treatment accessible to all," he said.

Strengthening medical infrastructure

Modi further commented that the Centre is expanding the medical infrastructure and education in Gujarat. Medical seats have increased from 1,100 to 6,000. Rajkot AIIMs has gone functional, and Civil Hospital Ahmedabad is getting 1,500 bed infrastructure for mother and child care, he informed. Facilities for cardiology and dialysis have grown manifold, he added.

The inauguration ceremony of KK Patel Hospital, a Marengo Asia Healthcare network hospital, was attended by Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Union Health Minister Manshukh Mandaviya, Gujarat Health minister Rushikesh Patel besides the saints and representatives of the Swaminarayan sect

Built by Patidar community's social trust, Levua Patel Trust, KK Patel Super Speciality Hospital will be managed by CIMS (Marengo Asia network Hospital). "The endeavour is to manage all complex cases at KK Patel Hospital through the medical expertise of CIMS Hospital.

Keyur Parikh, Chairman, CIMS stated, "We have witnessed patients travelling out of the city in search of clinical excellence and expertise. These will be available at the doorstep for the approximately two and half million population of Kutch District with advanced treatment solution, a facility not available in the past."