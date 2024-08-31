In what could be the first step in bringing the tech giant to Tamil Nadu, the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Google to set up the Tamil Nadu AI Labs at Chennai. The MoU was signed by the investment delegation to the US in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

To start with, the partnership involves the establishment of an AI lab / training hub in Chennai, along with investment promotion agency Guidance Tamil Nadu. The target is to help skill two million youth of the state in Artificial Intelligence (AI) by aligning with the state’s flagship skilling scheme Naan Mudhalvan.

Sources in the know told businessline that while the form and structure of the AI Lab are yet to be worked out, it is a result of deep engagement with the tech major over the last six-seven months. The partnership is also expected to help TN leverage Google’s Start-up Accelerator programs to improve its deep tech entrepreneurship culture and also make strides in the use of AI in state governance.

Google already has a large India presence in India across Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and this is its first foray into Tamil Nadu.

“Say hello to what I would like to call Chenn.ai,” state industries minister TRB Rajaa said in a post on X on Saturday. “With CM Stalin in the US, Tamil Nadu is racing into a new era of tech R&D, semiconductors design and AI, he added.

The CM and the investment delegation on Friday visited the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft in San Francisco and discussed various opportunities and partnerships for the state. “An awe-inspiring visit to the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft. Discussed various opportunities and exciting partnerships. Determined to strengthen these partnerships and make Tamil Nadu one of the foremost growth engines of Asia,” the CM posted on X on Saturday.

The state delegation is currently on an official visit to the US to attract investments, which is set to go on till mid of September. Nokia’s new fixed wireless networks R&D center, the expansion of PayPal’s development centre expansion in Chennai, and investment plans of tech firms Microchip Applied Materials and others have been a few MoUs inked in the visit till date.