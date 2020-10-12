‘Governance standards at BCCI need to rise to level of Indian playing standards’

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
India’s playing standards in cricket has become world class, but the governance standards at the organisation that governs the game have not improved, pointed out N Murali, former Vice-President of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.
He pointed out that after maintaining remarkable governance standards under MA Chidambaram, who put his heart and soul for cricket almost his lifetime, and by a few others after him, BCCI (the Board of Control for Cricket in India) witnessed a sharp decline in its governance standards and was embroiled in controversies. So, the Supreme Court had to intervene and appoint a committee to suggest reform measures.
Murali, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing, was delivering 1st Dr MA Chidambaram (MAC) Memorial Lecture, organised by the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Monday.
He narrated MAC’s contribution to Indian cricket, strong foundation he laid for the organisational standards, empathy and concern for players, removal of barriers between the players and members of the board and so on.
MAC’s several initiatives were instrumental in improving the finances of the State Cricket Associations, some of which became prosperous even before the BCCI. “He liberally allowed State Associations to retain 95 per cent of revenue,” he added.
Buthis legacy moved in the opposite direction at BCCI as the board shrouded in controversies for all the wrong seasons.
“Indian team has reached its pinnacle at world stage and achieved top rankings. Butit is heartening that our cricketers were not distracted by the politics at the board,” said Murali.
He pointed out that the governance standards at the BCCI would have to rise in tune with the high levels of performance that the players were displaying on the field.
“If world cricket eleven is chosen, many Indian players would find a place. But if there is world eleven of administrators, only MAC will be on top it and a very few people in recent years will find a place,” he said.
BCCI’s finances have skyrocketed as the game has become more commercialised. Business model of cricket has changed, and BCCI has become a financial super power in the world cricket.
“The hope is that the present officer-bearers should follow the Lodha Committee recommendations, both in letter and spirit, and they should hold the game above their self-interest,” Murali stated.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
The December futures should break above ₹51,000 for the trend to turn bullish
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...