‘Governance standards at BCCI need to rise to level of Indian playing standards’

India’s playing standards in cricket has become world class, but the governance standards at the organisation that governs the game have not improved, pointed out N Murali, former Vice-President of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

He pointed out that after maintaining remarkable governance standards under MA Chidambaram, who put his heart and soul for cricket almost his lifetime, and by a few others after him, BCCI (the Board of Control for Cricket in India) witnessed a sharp decline in its governance standards and was embroiled in controversies. So, the Supreme Court had to intervene and appoint a committee to suggest reform measures.

Murali, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing, was delivering 1st Dr MA Chidambaram (MAC) Memorial Lecture, organised by the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Monday.

Contributions to cricket

He narrated MAC’s contribution to Indian cricket, strong foundation he laid for the organisational standards, empathy and concern for players, removal of barriers between the players and members of the board and so on.

MAC’s several initiatives were instrumental in improving the finances of the State Cricket Associations, some of which became prosperous even before the BCCI. “He liberally allowed State Associations to retain 95 per cent of revenue,” he added.

Buthis legacy moved in the opposite direction at BCCI as the board shrouded in controversies for all the wrong seasons.

“Indian team has reached its pinnacle at world stage and achieved top rankings. Butit is heartening that our cricketers were not distracted by the politics at the board,” said Murali.

He pointed out that the governance standards at the BCCI would have to rise in tune with the high levels of performance that the players were displaying on the field.

“If world cricket eleven is chosen, many Indian players would find a place. But if there is world eleven of administrators, only MAC will be on top it and a very few people in recent years will find a place,” he said.

BCCI’s finances have skyrocketed as the game has become more commercialised. Business model of cricket has changed, and BCCI has become a financial super power in the world cricket.

“The hope is that the present officer-bearers should follow the Lodha Committee recommendations, both in letter and spirit, and they should hold the game above their self-interest,” Murali stated.