Government launches 'Open API Service' in Aarogya Setu app

Coping with the Covid storm
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
The Government on Saturday has introduced 'Open API Service’, a novel feature to help the people, businesses and the economy to return to normalcy.
The Open API Service of Aarogya Setu, can be availed by organisations and business entities, who are registered in India with more than 50 employees, and they can use the Open API Service to query the Aarogya Setu Application in real-time and get the health status of their employees or any other Aarogya Setu User, who have provided their consent for sharing their health status with the organization.
"The Open API shall only provide the Aarogya Setu status and name of the Aarogya Setu User (with User's consent). No other personal data shall be provided through the API," a government statement said adding this service would enable organisations to get the health status of their employees or any other Aarogya Setu Users without violating their data privacy.
Aarogya Setu has now emerged as the most downloaded contact tracing App in the world, with more than 15 crore users and more than 6.6 million Bluetooth contacts have been traced and percentage positive of those who have tested is almost 27 per cent, it said.
The Aarogya Setu ITIHAS interface which uses location data and Aarogya Setu analytics to predict emerging hotspots at sub pincode levels, has been also effective in helping the health officials and administration to take necessary precautionary steps.
More than 30,000 hotspots have been identified at a very granular level of 300 m X 300 m and shared with State governments and districts, it added.
