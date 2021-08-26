Government notifies new rules for drones

The Civil Aviation Ministry notified new rules for drone operation in India. The new rules allow drones to operate in green zone without prior approval.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the rules are based on the premise of trust and self-certification. Approvals, compliance requirements and entry barriers have been significantly reduced. The new rules will tremendously help start-ups and youth working in this sector, he said. “It will open up new possibilities for innovation and business. It will help leverage India’s strengths in innovation, technology and engineering to make India a drone hub,” he said in a tweet.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that new rules will trigger a revolution not just in the logistics and transportation sector, but will create change ripples across sectors like agriculture, healthcare, mining etc. “It will also provide a launchpad to our start-ups who are ready to lead this revolution from the front,” he said.

Drone, here, means an unmanned aircraft system which have been categorised into: Nano (weighing less than or equal to 250 grams), Micro (weighing more than 250 grams, but less than or equal to 2 kilograms), Small (weighing more than 2 kilograms, but less than or equal to 25 kilograms), Medium (weighing more than 25 kilograms, but less than or equal to 150 kilograms) and Large weighing more than 150 kilograms).

“No person shall operate an unmanned aircraft system in a red zone or yellow zone without prior permission. No prior permission shall be required for operating an unmanned aircraft system in a green zone,” the notification said.

The zones

The rules define ‘green zone’ as an airspace of up to a vertical distance of 200 feet or 60 metre above the area located between a lateral distance of 8 kilometre and 12 kilometres from the perimeter of an operational airport. For other areas, vertical distance could be 400 feet or 120 metre. The airspace above 400 feet or 120 metre in the designated green zone and the airspace above 200 feet or 60 metre in the area located between the lateral distance of 8 kilometre and 12 kilometres from the perimeter of an operational airport, will be designated as ‘yellow zone’.

‘Red zone’ means the airspace of defined dimensions, above the land areas or territorial waters of India, or any installation or notified port limits specified by the Central Government beyond the territorial waters of India. Here unmanned aircraft system operations will be permitted only by the Central Government.

The rules stated, “No person shall operate an unmanned aircraft system without first registering it on the digital sky platform and obtaining a unique identification number, unless exempted.” Any such flying machine, manufactured here or imported on or before November 30, 2021 will need to apply and get registration within 31 days. Rules permit transfer of drones to any other person through ‘sale, lease, gift or any other mode.’

Each of the drone barring Nano category and a model remotely piloted aircraft system, will need to have type certificate. The operator of drone must have remote pilot licence. An individual between the age of 18 and 64 and with minimum educational qualification of class tenth pass will be eligible. She or he will be required to complete the training from an authorised centre to apply for the licence.