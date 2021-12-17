Government to introduce Anti-Doping Bill

The Union Government intends to set up a National Anti-Doping Agency. Accordingly, it is planning to introduce a bill in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur will introduce the bill.

It intends to provide for the “constitution of the National Anti-Doping Agency for regulating anti-doping activities in sports and to give effect to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation International Convention against doping in sports, and compliance of such other obligations and commitments.”