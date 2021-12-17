National

Government to introduce Anti-Doping Bill

BL New Delhi Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 17, 2021

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will introduce the bill which intends to set up a National Anti-Doping Agency

The Union Government intends to set up a National Anti-Doping Agency. Accordingly, it is planning to introduce a bill in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur will introduce the bill.

It intends to provide for the “constitution of the National Anti-Doping Agency for regulating anti-doping activities in sports and to give effect to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation International Convention against doping in sports, and compliance of such other obligations and commitments.”

Published on December 17, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like