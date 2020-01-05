Governor approves allocation of portfolios to Maharashtra ministers

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today approved the allocation of portfolios as proposed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The State cabinet was expanded on December 30 to induct 36 ministers. The portfolio allocation was delayed as the Congress Party was insisting on specific ministries. However, the portfolio allocation list released today by the Chief Minister’s office reveals that Uddhav Thackeray has not succumbed to the Congress’ pressure. The Shiv Sena and NCP have managed to keep plum portfolios.

The Congress was keen to get the rural development and agriculture ministry. However, the NCP’s Hasan Mushrif has got the Rural Development Ministry and the Shiv Sena’s Dada Bhuse will be the Agriculture Minister.

Interestingly, Thackeray has not kept any important portfolio for himself. Most of the earlier Chief Ministers have held the urban development department, but Thackeray has given this responsibility to Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. Urban development is a key portfolio for the Shiv Sena, as the party is keen to maintain its hold on the urban areas, especially Mumbai city. Thackeray will hold charge of information technology, public relations and general administration.

Uddhav’s son Aaditya will be the tourism, environment and protocol minister. According to Sena insiders, Aaditya had asked for this portfolio so as to take forward his environment agenda and connect with the youth. Shiv Sena's Subhash Desai will hold charge of the industry department.

NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has got the finance and planning ministry, while the home department will be held by the NCP’s Anil Deshmukh. State Congress President Balasaheb Thorat will be the revenue minister, while former chief minister Ashok Chavan will hold charge of the public works department. The NCP’s state president, Jayant Patil, will shoulder the responsibility of the sensitive water resources department. Many NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, are facing court cases for alleged corruption in irrigation schemes.