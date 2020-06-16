Governor Dhankhar - Trinamool Congress MPs slug it out on Twitter

Clean water sans dirty hands
Project Neer promises to remove solid waste from waterbodies without human intervention
Relations between the West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, and the ruling Trinamool Congress have worsened over the last few weeks with senior party MPs engaging in an open war-of-words with the latter, on social media.
MPs Mahua Moitra, Derek O’Brien and former Rail Minister, Dinesh Trivedi have targeted Dhankhar through individual tweets. The Governor, though, has not backed out. In fact, he has gone a step further to allege that some “private agencies” have gained “control over Twitter accounts” of Trinamool MPs and are using them to “attack the Governor”.
“Some MPs called me up to apologise and say that their Twitter handles are being controlled by someone else. The tweets are not emanated by them. Plus there is an army on Twitter which is now being used to attack the Governor,” Dhankhar told BusinessLine.
He did not name MPs who were in touch with him or the organisation he was referring to. But in a recent tweet, he mentioned: “Can’t believe! Shameful TWITTER SALVOS at Guv by IPACked mercenaries in control of twitter handle of dignified MP with tacit approval @MamataOfficial. NEW LOW.”
When asked, Prashant Kishor, who heads the political advocacy organisation I-PAC, said he would not like to make any comment “on the person occupying a Constitutional position”.
Dhankhar incidentally clarified that he was not referring to Prashant Kishor’s organisation and called the latter a “trend setter”. The reference was to “extra Constitutional agencies” which were gaining precedence in the “corridors of powers”.
“In the country, Prashant Kishor is a trend setter of new mechanisms; and, I am confident his team can never foul mouth any Constitutional authority,” he said.
If MPs or senior leaders of the ruling party were unable to voice their own opinion, and if their Twitter handles were being controlled by someone else, then it was a sad reflection of their right to freedom of expression, the Governor added.
Dhankhar’s relationship with the Bengal government has been thorny to say the least. On multiple occasions he red-flagged governance issues leading to bitter exchanges between Cabinet colleagues of Mamata Banerjee and the Raj Bhavan.
The recent Twitter war with MPs has been “amongst the most bitter ones”, say political observers.
Dinesh Trivedi for instance tweeted that it was “disappointing for the Constitutional head of a state to parrot the narratives peddled by the BJP IT Cell of a party”; while Mahua Moitra referred to the Governor as “firing BJP arrows”. A Whatsapp forward doing the rounds in the name of another MP has the Parliamentarian referring to the Governor as having got a “nominated lollipop post”.
“The language used to attack the Governor is in bad taste. It is completely street level politics,” said a political observer requesting anonymity.
Governor Dhankhar says he remains “committed to the Constitution” and to his “oath of serving the people of Bengal”. “My tweets (on failure of governance) are just the tip of an iceberg,” he said.
Interestingly, Bishwanath Chakraborty, a political analyst, said “If you observe carefully, the tweets come up and this war erupts whenever there is a governance failure by the State government. It seems to be planned as a diversionary tactic by the Trinamool Congress and their image managers.”
When there was public anger over the “audit of Covid-19 deaths”, there was a “war-of-letters” between the CM and Governor. Now, outrage over disposal method of 14 unclaimed corpses is being followed by several MPs directly attacking the Governor.
While, red flagging governance issues is commendable and should be done; “the Governor should refrain from getting into a one-on-one with MPs on Twitter. He need not respond to all provocative tweets. Governors are supposed to be institutions, not individuals,” Chakraborty added.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Project Neer promises to remove solid waste from waterbodies without human intervention
India was late to semiconductor and lithium-ion battery manufacture but is well up on research here, says M ...
These not only do a great job of sound quality, noise cancellation and battery life but are also travel ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
Given the current state of the market, sellers may have to over-prepare
Shorter the premium payment term, more the savings. And, more the number of instalments, greater the outgo ...
The WTO’s AMS entitlement allows the US, Canada, EU and Australia to offer greater support to their farmers.
Tata Motors’ consolidated loss of ₹9,864 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 could have been lower but for ...
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...