Governor meddling in administration, says TN Opposition

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday criticised Governor Banwarilal Purohit for allegedly exceeding his authority by directly interacting with district-level officials. They said he had thus infringed on the rights of an elected government.

The DMK, the main opposition party in the State, led by its Working President MK Stalin has been alleging that the ruling AIADMK is under the control of the BJP at the Centre.

It was Purohit’s interaction with Coimbatore district officials on Tuesday and with those of the Tiruppur district administration on Wednesday that has added fuel to this campaign.

In a statement, Stalin said the Governor’s meeting with senior officials, including the Collectors of Coimbatore and Tiruppur, does not bode well for the Centre-State relationship. The DMK categorically opposes such actions of the Governor, he said.

The DMK had urged the previous Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and his successor Purohit to demand the incumbent Edappadi K Palaniswami dispensation to prove its majority in the Assembly. But neither had taken action on this, Stalin said.

The internal strife in the AIADMK — a section of the party’s MLAs are aligned with TTV Dinakaran — has raised questions on whether the ruling party has a majority in the 234-member Assembly. Dinakaran has been sidelined by the party’s senior leaders.

Stalin urged the Governor not to interfere in the administration and further weaken the State government.

CPI(M) State Secretary G Ramakrishnan said in a Facebook post that the Governor had exceeded his authority by carrying out a review in Coimbatore. It is usual for the Governor to participate in State functions but not review implementation of government programmes. This only shows that the State government is fully under the control of the Centre, he said.

Vaiko, General Secretary, MDMK, said the Governor’s action goes against the State government’s basic rights. He said Purohit had joined the list of Lt Governors of Delhi and Puducherry who have undermined the authority of the elected governments.