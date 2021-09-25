Govt approves rules for automated testing stations for vehicles

The government has approved the rules for recognition, regulation and control of automated testing stations under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which would make fitness testing easier for customers.

An Automated Testing Station (ATS) uses mechanical equipment to automate the various tests required to check the fitness of a vehicle. Fitness testing for commercial vehicles (transport) is done every two years up to eight years, and every year for vehicles older than eight years.

Fitness testing for personal vehicle (non-transport) is done at the time of renewal of registration (after 15 years) and repeated every five years in case renewal of registration is applied.

“These rules take into account the vehicle safety and emission requirements and global best practices. These have been incorporated according to the vehicles and systems in place in India,” a statement issued by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) pointed out.

ATS may be owned or operated by a person including any individual or company or association or body of individuals or special purpose vehicle or State government, it said.

“A single window clearance system is to be provided for pre-registration/registration of the ATS. The registering authority shall not be below the rank of the Transport Commissioner of the State,” it said.

To avoid conflict of interest, there should not be any financial or professional interest or other considerations that may have the potential to influence or compromise the professional behaviour of the owner or operator of an automated testing station.

“The facility will act as a test-only facility and shall not provide any services related to repair of vehicles or manufacturing or sale of vehicles or automobile spares. strict confidentiality of information regarding test results related to vehicle make and type, it said.

Safe access

The IT systems must have cyber security certifications for safe access to VAHAN. The education qualification and experience of the manpower employed is laid down in these rules.

“The appointment for fitness test at an ATS shall be done through an online portal developed by MoRTH,” it added.