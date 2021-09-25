Govt approves rules for automated testing stations for vehicles

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The government has approved the rules for recognition, regulation and control of automated testing stations under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which would make fitness testing easier for customers.
An Automated Testing Station (ATS) uses mechanical equipment to automate the various tests required to check the fitness of a vehicle. Fitness testing for commercial vehicles (transport) is done every two years up to eight years, and every year for vehicles older than eight years.
Fitness testing for personal vehicle (non-transport) is done at the time of renewal of registration (after 15 years) and repeated every five years in case renewal of registration is applied.
“These rules take into account the vehicle safety and emission requirements and global best practices. These have been incorporated according to the vehicles and systems in place in India,” a statement issued by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) pointed out.
ATS may be owned or operated by a person including any individual or company or association or body of individuals or special purpose vehicle or State government, it said.
“A single window clearance system is to be provided for pre-registration/registration of the ATS. The registering authority shall not be below the rank of the Transport Commissioner of the State,” it said.
To avoid conflict of interest, there should not be any financial or professional interest or other considerations that may have the potential to influence or compromise the professional behaviour of the owner or operator of an automated testing station.
“The facility will act as a test-only facility and shall not provide any services related to repair of vehicles or manufacturing or sale of vehicles or automobile spares. strict confidentiality of information regarding test results related to vehicle make and type, it said.
The IT systems must have cyber security certifications for safe access to VAHAN. The education qualification and experience of the manpower employed is laid down in these rules.
“The appointment for fitness test at an ATS shall be done through an online portal developed by MoRTH,” it added.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...