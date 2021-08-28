Government introduces BH series registration mark in vehicles

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The government on Saturday has said it is introducing a new vehicle registration mark called the Bharat Series (BH) in all vehicles, effective September 15.
This would mean that the with the new BH series, vehicles will not require any transfer of registration and will be valid across the country, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in a gazette notification on Friday.
It also mentioned that the facility will be available on a voluntary basis to defence personnel as well as Central and State government employees. It added that employees of private companies having offices in four or more States can also take advantage of this facility.
“Provided that, in case of application for registration of vehicle under BH series, opted voluntarily by the vehicle owner, the registration mark shall be generated randomly through the portal after verification of working certificate in Form 60 or official identity card, as the case may be, by the registering authority,” the MoRTH said in the statement.
The registration mark for BH-series vehicle generated randomly through the portal shall be in black on white background and shall be exhibited with the last two digits of the year of registration, BS code, followed by four numerals of the registration, it said.
“In case of fully built non-transport vehicles, the motor vehicle tax shall be calculated electronically through the portal on the basis of invoice price excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST),” it said.
It said the Motor Vehicle Tax levied by the States or Union Territories at the time of registration in respect of BH - Series non-transport vehicles will be 8 per cent for vehicles below ₹10 lakh value with two per cent extra charge for diesel vehicles, but two per cent less charge for electric vehicles.
In case of vehicles bearing BH-Series registration mark, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied electronically through the portal for two years, or in multiples of two, as the case may be, the MoRTH added.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...