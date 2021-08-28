Government introduces BH series registration mark in vehicles

The government on Saturday has said it is introducing a new vehicle registration mark called the Bharat Series (BH) in all vehicles, effective September 15.

This would mean that the with the new BH series, vehicles will not require any transfer of registration and will be valid across the country, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in a gazette notification on Friday.

It also mentioned that the facility will be available on a voluntary basis to defence personnel as well as Central and State government employees. It added that employees of private companies having offices in four or more States can also take advantage of this facility.

Registration mark

“Provided that, in case of application for registration of vehicle under BH series, opted voluntarily by the vehicle owner, the registration mark shall be generated randomly through the portal after verification of working certificate in Form 60 or official identity card, as the case may be, by the registering authority,” the MoRTH said in the statement.

The registration mark for BH-series vehicle generated randomly through the portal shall be in black on white background and shall be exhibited with the last two digits of the year of registration, BS code, followed by four numerals of the registration, it said.

“In case of fully built non-transport vehicles, the motor vehicle tax shall be calculated electronically through the portal on the basis of invoice price excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST),” it said.

It said the Motor Vehicle Tax levied by the States or Union Territories at the time of registration in respect of BH - Series non-transport vehicles will be 8 per cent for vehicles below ₹10 lakh value with two per cent extra charge for diesel vehicles, but two per cent less charge for electric vehicles.

In case of vehicles bearing BH-Series registration mark, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied electronically through the portal for two years, or in multiples of two, as the case may be, the MoRTH added.