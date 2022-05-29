Govt cautions against sharing photocopy of Aadhaar, asks to use ‘masked Aadhaar’ instead

The Central government has issued an advisory, cautioning citizens against sharing a photocopy of their Aadhaar Card with any organisation as it can be misused. The press release issued by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) further asked citizens to use masked Aadhaar which only displays the last four digits of their Aadhaar number.

The masked Aadhaar can be downloaded from the official UIDAI website https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. There, users can there their 12-digit Aadhaar card number, select the option ‘Do you want a masked Aadhaar’, and proceed to download.

The advisory further asked citizens to avoid using public computers at internet cafes/kiosks to download e-Aadhaar. However, if they do so, the advisory asked them to ensure that they delete all the downloaded copies of e-Aadhaar permanently from that computer.

Hotels, film halls can’t collect

Further, as per the release, unlicensed entities such as hotels and film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar. It is an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016. “Only those organisations that have obtained a User License from the UIDAI can use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person,” the release said.

If a private entity demands a citizen’s Aadhaar or seeks a photocopy, it should be verified that they have a User License from the UIDAI, the advisory said. Further, the existence of any Aadhaar number can be verified at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verifyAadhaar.

To verify offline, one can scan the QR code on an e-Aadhaar or Aadhaar letter or Aadhaar PVC card using a QR code scanner in the mAadhaar mobile application.