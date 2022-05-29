Govt clarifies on Aadhaar sharing advisory by UIDAI

The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a clarification to an earlier press release, dated May 27, that cautioned citizens against sharing a photocopy of their Aadhaar card with any organisation as it can be misused.

“This is in pursuant of the Press Release dated 27 May 2022 by the Bengaluru Regional Office, UIDAI. It is learnt that it was issued by them in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. The release advised the people to not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organization because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of Aadhaar number, can be used,” as per a press release from MeitY dated May 29.

“However, in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect,” it said.

Licensed entities

The release had asked citizens to use masked Aadhaar which only displays the last four digits of their Aadhaar number and to avoid using public computers at internet cafes/kiosks to download e-Aadhaar. Further, it had asked citizens to make sure that they share the photocopies of their Aadhaar only with licensed entities.

“UIDAI issued Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers,” MeitY said in its latest press release. “Aadhaar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder,” it added.