The Defence Acquisition Council DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a total 24 capital acquisition proposals worth ₹84,328 crore for the tri-services and Indian Coast Guard. 21 of these proposals, worth ₹82,127 crore, were approved by the DAC at its Wednesday’s meeting for procurement from indigenous sources.

The Defence Ministry said in an official statement that “these proposals include six for Indian Army, six for Indian Air Force, 10 for Indian Navy and two for Indian Coast Guard for a total value of ₹84,328 crore”.

These acquisitions will not only modernise the Armed Forces but will give a boost to the defence industry to achieve the goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

The Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) accorded for 24 projects will equip the Army with platforms and equipment such as Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles, Light Tanks and Mounted Gun System providing a quantum jump to its operational preparedness, the ministry pointed out. The proposals include procurement of Ballistic Helmets, with enhanced protection level for soldiers.

Approvals for procurement of Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, Multi-Purpose Vessels and High Endurance Autonomous Vehicles will further enhance maritime strength giving boost to Indian Navy’s capabilities, said the defence ministry.

Indian Air Force will be further strengthened with enhanced lethal capabilities by induction of new range of missile system, Long Range Guided Bombs, Range Augmentation Kit for conventional bombs and advanced surveillance systems.

The procurement of Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels for Indian Coast Guard will enhance surveillance capability in the coastal areas to new heights, the ministry added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit