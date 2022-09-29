The Department of Telecommunications in coordination with telecom service providers and law enforcement agencies has cracked down on 30 entities that were routing ISD calls received through the internet illegally to mobile and wireline customers in India.

Illegal telecom set-ups primarily use internet connectivity on one side and connect to domestic mobile and landline networks for the distribution of calls, which is not allowed as per regulations. Such illegal setups pose a security threat and revenue loss to the government.

"DoT field units in coordination with TSPs (Telecom Service Providers) and law enforcement agencies were able to unearth operations of 30 such illegal telecom set-ups in last four months," an official statement said on Wednesday.

Members of the public are requested to report such illegal establishments to DoT's call centre, the statement said. The government has set up call centres having numbers 1800-110-420 and 1963 for reporting the cases by the public on receiving any international call displaying Indian mobile or landline number.