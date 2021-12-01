Govt defers resumption of international flights

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The government, on Wednesday, deferred resumption of scheduled international flights, considering the threat of Omicron. Earlier, it was announced that flights would resume on December 15.
“The situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course,” said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in a notice.
This decision comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking officials to review the plans to ease international travel restrictions in the light of the “emerging new evidence”.
Meanwhile, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked Maharashtra to align its international travel guidelines with the Health Ministry, to ensure uniform implementation of guidelines across all States and UTs.
According to the new rules issued by Maharashtra, all international passengers will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day home quarantine despite being tested negative upon arrival.
In a letter to Additional Chief Secretary of Department of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra, Pradeep Kumar Vyas, Bhushan said: “I would also advise that such modified orders of the State government are given wide publicity to obviate any inconvenience to travellers.”
Maharashtra has made it mandatory to carry a negative RT-PCR test report prior to the date of journey for domestic passengers travelling from other States to Maharashtra.
RT-PCR test has also been made compulsory for all international passengers at the Mumbai airport, irrespective of their country of origin. According to the new advisory, travellers will have to submit 14 days travel details on the Air Suvidha portal before the scheduled travel, along with the self-declaration form.
They will also have to upload a negative Covid RT-PCR report, and the test should have been conducted within 72 hours before undertaking the journey.
In addition, those coming from specified countries ‘at risk’ will have to a Covid test and wait for the test results at the arrival airport before leaving or connecting to a flight.
If tested negative, they will have to undergo home quarantine for seven days, retest on the eighth day of arrival in India, and if negative, self-monitor their health for another seven days.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...