Govt defers resumption of international flights

The government, on Wednesday, deferred resumption of scheduled international flights, considering the threat of Omicron. Earlier, it was announced that flights would resume on December 15.

“The situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course,” said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in a notice.

Travel restrictions

This decision comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking officials to review the plans to ease international travel restrictions in the light of the “emerging new evidence”.

Maharashtra situation

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked Maharashtra to align its international travel guidelines with the Health Ministry, to ensure uniform implementation of guidelines across all States and UTs.

According to the new rules issued by Maharashtra, all international passengers will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day home quarantine despite being tested negative upon arrival.

In a letter to Additional Chief Secretary of Department of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra, Pradeep Kumar Vyas, Bhushan said: “I would also advise that such modified orders of the State government are given wide publicity to obviate any inconvenience to travellers.”

RT-PCR test

Maharashtra has made it mandatory to carry a negative RT-PCR test report prior to the date of journey for domestic passengers travelling from other States to Maharashtra.

RT-PCR test has also been made compulsory for all international passengers at the Mumbai airport, irrespective of their country of origin. According to the new advisory, travellers will have to submit 14 days travel details on the Air Suvidha portal before the scheduled travel, along with the self-declaration form.

They will also have to upload a negative Covid RT-PCR report, and the test should have been conducted within 72 hours before undertaking the journey.

In addition, those coming from specified countries ‘at risk’ will have to a Covid test and wait for the test results at the arrival airport before leaving or connecting to a flight.

Home quarantine

If tested negative, they will have to undergo home quarantine for seven days, retest on the eighth day of arrival in India, and if negative, self-monitor their health for another seven days.