Govt e-Marketplace has emerged as common platform for people in remote villages, small shopkeepers: PM

India is now moving beyond probability and potential, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the inaugural session of the Jain International Trade Organisation’s ‘JITO Connect 2022’ in Pune on Friday.

Addressing the session via video conference he said the world considers India’s development resolutions as a means of achieving its goals. Be it global peace, global prosperity, solutions related to global challenges or strengthening the global supply chain, the world was looking towards India with great confidence, he said.

Whatever be their area of ​​expertise, concerns and whatever their differences of opinion, people were united by the rise of New India. Today everyone feels that India is moving beyond ‘probability and potential’ and performing a bigger purpose of global welfare. Reiterating his earlier assertion of clean motives, clear intentions and favourable policies, he said today the country encourages talent, trade and technology. It registers dozens of startups every day, creating a unicorn every week, he said.

The Government e-Marketplace or the GeM portal had emerged as a common platform for all purchases. He added that now people from remote villages, small shopkeepers and self-help groups can directly sell their products to the government. More than 40 lakh sellers have joined the GeM portal, he said. He also touched on transparent ‘faceless’ tax assessment, one nation-one tax and productivity linked incentive schemes.

He urged the gathering to work for EARTH. ‘E’ stands for prosperity of the environment, he said, and urged them to discuss how they can support efforts to make at least 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district by August 15 next year. ‘A’ stands for more profitable agriculture with more investment in natural farming, farming technology and the food processing sector. ‘R’ emphasises recycling and the circular economy, working for reuse, reduce and recycle. ‘T’ was for technology and taking it to as many people as possible. . ‘H’ stood for healthcare. The government, he said was working to reach healthcare services and medical colleges in every district.