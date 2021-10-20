Govt extends insurance scheme for healthcare workers

The insurance scheme for healthcare workers fighting Covid-19 – the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) – has been extended by 180 days with effect from October 21, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. This has been done to continue providing the safety net to dependents of health workers who are deputed to take care of Covid-19 patients. So far, 1,351 claims have been paid under the scheme, it said.

“Since the Covid-19 pandemic has still not abated and deaths of health workers deployed for Covid-related duties are still being reported from different States/UTs, the insurance policy has been extended with effect from October 21 for a further period of 180 days so as to continue to provide the safety net to the dependent of health worker who are deputed to take care of Covid-19 patients. A letter dated October 20, 2021 to this effect has been issued to the Additional Chief Secretaries (Health)/Principal Secretaries (Health)/ Secretaries (Health) of all States/UTs for giving wide publicity amongst the health workers in their respective States/UTs,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Benefits

The scheme was launched on March 30, 2020 to provide comprehensive personal accident cover of ₹50 lakh to 22.12 lakh healthcare providers including community health workers and private health workers who may have been in direct contact and care of Covid-19 patients and may be at risk of being impacted by this.

Further, on account of the unprecedented situation, private hospital staff/retired/ volunteer/local urban bodies/contract/daily wage/ad-hoc/outsourced staff requisitioned by States/Central hospitals/autonomous hospitals of Central/States/UTs, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and Institute of National Importance (INI)/hospitals of Central Ministries specifically drafted for care of Covid-19 patients are also covered under the PMGKP.