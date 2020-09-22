Govt gets key Bills passed in RS as Opposition stays away

The Rajya Sabha discussed and disposed seven important legislations in about three-and-a-half hours on Tuesday in the absence of Opposition members, who decided to boycott the remaining days of the Monsoon session. None of the amendments or statutory motions moved against the Bills by Opposition MPs could be taken up in their absence. The Opposition is protesting the way the two Farm Bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday and the suspension of eight of their colleagues.

The Bills passed included the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, against which farmers across the country are agitating. The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill was also passed on Tuesday. The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) was returned to Lok Sabha after members belonging to treasury benches and those who support the government spoke on it. The Companies (Amendment) Bill, the National Forensic Sciences University Bill, the Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, and the Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill were also passed.

Opposition’s criticism

The Opposition criticised the decision to pass the Bills in the absence of their MPs. Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh said the shadow of the forthcoming Bihar elections has fallen over Parliament now. “It is all very well for Constitutional authorities to demand respect. They must, in fact, command respect by their non-partisan actions,” he said.

“After the passage of the Taxation Amendment Bill in an empty Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, contributions to the non-transparent, non-auditable (by CAG) PM-CARES Fund will be 100 per cent tax exempt. Chinese companies have given merrily to this Fund,” he added.

CPI(M) general secretary and former MP Sitaram Yechury, said the entire Opposition is boycotting in protest against no discussion, no division of vote and legislating amidst the din. “Now legislating in a House bereft of any opposition. Brazen destruction of Indian Parliament. This assault will be resisted and defeated,” he said.

Earlier, a united Opposition decided to boycott the proceedings of Rajya Sabha until the House revoked the suspension of eight MPs and reviewed the two Farm Bills and a legislation to ensure MSP for all farm produce.

The suspended MPs continued their sit-in. Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh’s efforts to placate them by paying a visit did not fetch any results.

Modi praises Harivansh

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded Singh’s effort to reach out to the suspended MPs. One of the suspended MPs, KK Ragesh, said the visit was a drama keeping in mind the Bihar elections and it was exposed after Modi’s tweets on it. Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala too ridiculed the move and said the BJP and the NDA are scared to face the wrath of farmers.

‘Not to be revoked’

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and the government meanwhile reiterated their stand on the suspension and the passage of the Bills. Naidu said in the past a number of Bills have got passed in the din.

He said rules do not allow division on a motion to suspend MPs for their conduct in the House. He rejected the Opposition’s charge that the Chair denied the right of seeking division.

Leader of the House Thawar Chand Gehlot and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi maintained that the suspension of MPs should not be revoked as they are unrepentant of what they did on Sunday.

Earlier, speaking on the issue, Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the incidents were unprecedented. He urged the Chair to revoke the suspension. He said demanding division is a right of the member and the Chair should not have denied it.

Citing The Hindu editorial, TRS leader Keshava Rao said the House should take a lenient view and the suspension could be revoked. He condemned both the Opposition members and the decision to deny division. DMK, SP and NCP leaders also supported Azad and boycotted the proceedings.