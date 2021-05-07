Govt increases allocation of Remdesivir to 53 lakh vials up to May 16

In a bid to ensure the smooth supply of Remdesivir across the country, the government has increased the allocation of the drug to 53 lakh vials (from 34.5 lakh earlier) up to May 16, in continuation of the previous plan from April 21-May 9, Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister, DV Sadananda Gowda, announced on Friday.

Maharashtra would get the highest share of 11.57 lakh vials, followed by Karnataka (5.75 lakh) and Uttar Pradesh (4.95 lakh).

The government has advised State governments / UTs to place adequate purchase orders with the marketing companies immediately, if they have not already done so, for the quantity that they want to purchase out of allocation for the State/ UT as per supply chain in close coordination with the liaison officers of the companies. The coordination with private distribution channels in the State could also be made, as per the government statement.

The allotment has been made for the States/UTs and they have been asked to monitor proper distribution within their area covering government and private hospitals as appropriate and in line with judicious use, the statement said.