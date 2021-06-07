Govt issues guidelines on Remdesivir use

Patients with moderate to severe Covid infection, who have been hospitalised and are on supplemental oxygen, can only be administered Remdesivir, according to the fresh joint guidelines issued by the Health Ministry, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The advisory says it is a reserve drug approved under emergency-use authorisation, based on limited scientific evidence globally, and that’s why it need not be administered in patients with mild infection who are in home care or Covid care centres.

“Physicians/ doctors are advised to exercise extreme caution in using this reserve/ experimental/ emergency-use authorisation drug Remdesivir to stop its misuse as this is only an experimental drug with potential to harm, has relatively high cost, and has limited availability,” said the advisory.

Misuse of drug

In addition, to prevent the misuse of Remdesivir, it must be advised by senior faculty members/ specialists directly involved in patient’s care. If Remdesivir has to be advised or ordered during odd hours, it should be done by the duty doctor after telephonic consultation with a senior faculty member or specialist or unit in-charge. The advice or order for the drug must be written and bear the name, signature and stamp of the concerned doctor.

“Every hospital needs to set up a Special Drug Committee (SDC), which must review the use of Remdesivir in their hospital periodically. [GM2] It would be preferable to have a Pharmacology Professor/ faculty as a member of the SDC[AM3] wherever available,” the guidelines further added.

The Special Drug Committee should share their findings with the clinicians periodically to ensure rational and judicious use of Remdesivir.

Besides this, it should be procured and provided by the hospitals only; the patient’s attendants or relatives should not be asked to procure itr from the retail market, the advisory stated.