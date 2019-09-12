Govt keen to increase GDP contribution of mining from 1.53% to 4-5% by 2023: Minister

Focus is on Sustainable and environment-friendly mining so that Earth is also safe for the next generation, said Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Inaugurating the Mining Mazma, an event sponsored by the Union Ministry of Mines and organised by Federation of Indian Mining Industries (FIMI), Joshi further said government focus is on exploration, especially of strategic and deep-seated minerals.

The Ministerurged the District Administration where mining are done to take up proper utilisation of District Mineral Fund (DMF).

He encouraged the mining companies to take up effective CSR for socio-economic & environment development.

Joshi said government is keen to increase GDP contribution of mining from 1.53 per cent at present to around 4-5 per cent by 2023 and to create win-win situation for government, industry and people.

Mining Mazma was inaugurated in the presence of C.C. Patil, Minister of Mines & Geology, Karnataka and FIMI President Sunil Duggal, R.L. Mohanty, Vice President, FIMI, Shantesh Gureddi, Vice President FIMI and Secretary General of FIMI R. K. Sharma were also participated.