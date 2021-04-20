Govt may provide duty waiver on imported vaccine

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
As the government getting ready to vaccinate all above the age of 18 years, it also intends to lay the ground for cheap imports of vaccines. Accordingly, the government may provide custom duty waiver on imported vaccine.
As of now, rate of custom duty on vaccine is 10 per cent.
Also read: ‘Sputnik V to be available this quarter’
“As of now, the proposal is yet to be ready. It will take some time,” a senior Finance Ministry official told BusinessLine. Normally, changes in custom duty or central excise on fuels are prerogative of Finance Ministry which it decided after consultation with administrative ministry. Once it is done, then a notification is issued to make duty revision effective
Imports of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine are due to arrive soon and the government has also urged Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to sell their products to India.
As of now, two vaccine makers, SII and Bharat Biotech are supplying vaccines under the brand names of Covishield and Covaxin, respectively. On Monday, the government amended general financial rules to provide advance against future supply and that too with out any bank guarantee. Now, SII will get ₹3,000 crore while Bharat Biotech will get ₹15,00 crore. It is expected to boost the production capacity and thus more supply.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...