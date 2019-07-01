Rajya Sabha passes J&K Reservation Bill; extends President’s rule in the State

The Rajya Sabha passed the statutory resolution extending President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir and a Bill that provides three per cent reservation for people in the State living near the international border.

Replying to the debate on the motion and the Bill, Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre has no objection to hold Assembly elections in the State. He said security forces have raised certain concerns and he hoped that the Election Commission will take a decision at the earliest.

He reiterated that the 1950-ceasefire during Jawaharlal Nehru regime was the “root cause” for the problems in Kashmir valley. He added that the BJP does not want to blame Nehru for all problems, but said mistakes made in the past should be corrected to ensure that they are not repeated.

The Home Minister said the Centre does not wish to interfere in the Election Commission’s decisions and said the security forces have certain apprehensions on security for candidates. Differentiating the process for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, he said there were less candidates for Lok Sabha polls as there are just six seats.

“For Assembly, there will be at least a thousand candidates. They will hold meetings, and processions as part of the campaign. Forces said they won’t be able to give protection if the polls were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections,” Shah said in Rajya Sabha. He said Ramzan and Amarnath Yatra also happened during the Lok Sabha polls.

Justifying the alliance with the People’s Democratic Party, he said the decision was made by the people as the last election resulted in a hung Assembly. “When things were going out of hand, we decided to pull out of the alliance,” he said.

He added that the Narendra Modi government’s Kashmir policy is based on the three principles — democracy, humanity and Kashmiriat — as laid out by former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee. “But we have zero tolerance towards terrorism. All attempts to divide the country will be dealt with strictly,” he said. Justifying the use of Article 356, he said the BJP used the option reluctantly. He said the article was used 132 times in the past and the Congress regimes used it 93 times starting from 1959. “It will be good if the Congress speaks less about Article 356,” he said.

Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad criticised the BJP’s “obsession’ with Nehru and read out chapters from history where Nehru played crucial role in the integration of Kashmir with India. Azad also praised the role of Sheikh Abdullah in ensuring that Kashmir remains with India.