The Government of Karnataka and Novo Nordisk Education Foundation (NNEF) on Thursday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up three centres of excellence (CoEs) across government hospitals in Karnataka over the next six to twelve months.

The CoEs will focus on diabetes prevention and on increasing awareness and access to diabetes care, and helping with an early diagnosis for patients.

“We intend to develop three CoEs—one in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and the third we are yet to decide. Diabetes and obesity continue to be major health concerns in India with a massive unmet need and multiple pain points for patients on their healthcare journey. NNEF is committed to driving this transformation through our various programs and look forward to partnering with other State governments to create a framework that is focused on patient-centric care,” said Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Trustee, NNEF.

According to the company, data from the World Obesity Atlas 2022 show that the economic impact of obesity in India in the year 2019 was $23 billion (0.8 per cent of GDP) and it is projected to become $479bn (2.75 per cent of GDP) by the year 2060.

K Sudhakar, Minister of Health, Government of Karnataka, said ,“We realize that diabetes and obesity have been silent killers with an equally large footprint and are delighted that a global leader like Novo Nordisk Education Foundation is working on this initiative to reduce the complications that arise due to diabetes and obesity. We look forward to discussing and bringing forth possible solutions to the people of this State.”

To make a meaningful impact in reducing the burden of chronic diseases, we must get as many partnerships as possible these are a great way for likeminded stakeholders to work on common goals. The pledge from NNEF and the Government of Karnataka will help in providing better access to care for people living with diabetes and obesity in Karnataka, said Freddy Svane, Ambassador at the Royal Danish Embassy.

Novo Nordisk Education Foundation (NEF) is a non-profit organization established in 1997 by Novo Nordic India to increase awareness about diabetes.