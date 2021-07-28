Govt promoting rooftop solar with a provision of subsidy, says Power Minister RK SIngh

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
In a bid to promote rooftop solar (RTS) in the country, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is implementing Rooftop Solar Programme Phase II wherein RTS capacity aggregating 4000 MW by 2022 is targeted for installation in the residential sector with provision of subsidy, Power Minister RK Singh has said.
“For individual households, subsidy upto 40 per cent of the benchmark cost is provided for RTS plants upto 3 kW capacity and 20 per cent for RTS plants of capacity beyond 3 kW and up to 10 kW. For Group Housing Societies/Residential Welfare Associations (GHS/RWA), the subsidy is limited to 20 per cent of the benchmark cost for RTS plants of capacity up to 500 kW used for power supply to common facilities,” Singh said. in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
For the overall promotion of Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Systems in the country, the Government has taken several decisions including assistance to States in development and integration of online portals and aggregation of demands relating to rooftop solar projects, launch of phase II of rooftop solar programme with central financial assistance (CFA) for residential sector and incentives in slabs for the power distribution companies (DISCOMs), the Minister said.
In addition, the Government has been preparing model MoU, power purchase agreement (PPA) and capex agreement for expeditious implementation of RTS projects in government Sector, he added.
“Ministry-wise expert PSUs were identified for handholding and providing support for implementation of RTS projects in various Ministries/ Departments under erstwhile phase I of the programme,” Singh said.
Meanwhile, the government also developed SPIN-an online platform for expediting project approval, report submission and monitoring progress of implementation of RTS projects, he further informed.
