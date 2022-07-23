Cigarette-makers and tobacco companies (making smoking as well as non-smoking products) in India need to adhere to some changes in packaging and labelling norms set down by the Centre beginning December 1.

According to a notification by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, one of the warning messages should read “Tobacco causes painful death”; while the other one proposed should say “Tobacco users dieyounger”.

Each of the two warning texts are to be accompanied by different pictures. The second warning message with a different set of the picture comes into effect 12 months after the first message.

“The Central government hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008.... may be called the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Amendment Rules, 2022. (2)....and they shall come into force on the 1st day of December 2022,” the notification said.

Both messaging will have to appear in white font on a red background. The words ‘QUIT TODAY CALL 1800-11-2356’ shall appear in white font on a black background.

“The textual health warnings shall be printed with four colors with a printing resolution of a minimum of 300 DPI (dots per inch),” the notification said.