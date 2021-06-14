National

Govt puts export of Remdesivir and Remdesivir API under restricted category

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 14, 2021

Both are used in treatment of Covid-19 disease

The government on Monday revised its export policy related to Injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), which are used in treatment of Covid-19 disease by putting them under restricted category. As per the present export policy, both the drugs are under the prohibited category.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade, in its notification dated June 14, said, “The export of Injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)......has been put under restricted category with immediate effect. The export of Remdesivir Injections/API against the Advance Authorisation will not require a separate authorisation/permission.”

Published on June 14, 2021

pharmaceutical
