The NDA government received “unanimous” support from all political parties, including the opposition, for its handling of the political crisis in Bangladesh.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed an all-party meeting on Tuesday about the volatile situation in Bangladesh and former PM Sheikh Hasina’s escape to Delhi. The meeting was attended by leaders of NDA and prominent Opposition figures, including the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The political parties unanimously supported the government in dealing with the Bangladesh crisis.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended. “ Jaishanker also shared pics of the meeting at Parliament House.

The government has extended support to Sheikh Hasina, who is reported to have sought asylum in the UK.

The Government of India is in touch with the Bangladesh Army to ensure the safety of 10,000 students in the country.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expressed concerns about the ongoing developments and raised questions about the potential involvement of agencies from across the border.

NSA Ajit Doval had a meeting with Sheikh Hasina upon her arrival at the air base.