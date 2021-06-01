Govt restricts export of Amphotericin-B drug

A sustainable brew that cheers
The government has imposed curbs on the export of Amphotericin-B drug used in the treatment of black fungus disease, according to the notification of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade. Now, under the revised policy, export of Amphotericin-B is under the restricted category.
The decision comes in the backdrop of rising cases of Mucormycosis in the country. It may be recalled that the GST Council, at its 43rd meeting, had recently included it in the GST exemption list of imported items.
“The export of Amphotericin-B injections... ..is restricted, with immediate effect,” said the DGFT notification.
Meanwhile, DV Sadananda Gowda, Chemicals & Fertilizers Minister, said on Tuesday that 2,70,060 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to States/UTs and Central institutions from May 11 to May 30. This is in addition to the 81,651 vials that were allocated to the States in the first week of May.
In addition, a total of 98.87 lakh vials of Remdesivir were allocated to States, UTs and Central institutions from April 21 to May 30, the government informed on Tuesday, while further adding that its production has been ramped up 10 times, leading to enough supply than the demand. The government is also planning to supply up to 91 lakh vials till June-end.
Gowda further informed that Cipla has imported 11,000 vials of 400 mg and 50,000 vials of 80 mg of Tocilizumab from April 25-May 30. In addition, the Health Ministry received 1,002 vials of 400 mg and 50,024 vials of 80 mg via donation in May. Further, 20,000 vials of 80 mg and 1000 vials of 200 mg are likely to arrive in June, he said.
The production, supply and stock position of other drugs used in the treatment of Covid, such as Dexamethasone, Methylprednisolone, Enoxaparin, Favipiravir, Ivermectin and Dexamethasone tablets, are also being reviewed weekly.
The production has been augmented and stocks are available to meet demand, Gowda further stated.
